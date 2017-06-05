a She loved those babies,a says frien...

a She loved those babies,a says friend of grandma charged in Colton killing

COLTON >> Many got their first glimpse of the woman accused of fatally stabbing her 18-month-old granddaughter and wounding the girl's sister and mother in the young family's Colton apartment when Nicole Yanick Clark shuffled into a San Bernardino Superior courtroom Thursday, her eyes darting around as she appeared to mumble to herself. She sat next to her attorney and didn't appear to acknowledge the handful of friends and family sitting in the gallery.

