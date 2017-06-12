$5 billion San Bernardino County budg...

$5 billion San Bernardino County budget to be filled in after July 1

SAN BERNARDINO >> The board of supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously for a $5 billion budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1, but they plan to amend it after that. That includes general fund spending of $3 billion, which avoids laying off any of the 21,227 county positions, according to the budget report.

