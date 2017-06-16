40 Glocc Shot & Seriously Injured Dur...

40 Glocc Shot & Seriously Injured During Funeral In California - What Happened?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: HollywoodLife

Rapper, 40 Glocc has reportedly been gunned down while attending a funeral in California on June 15. He was reportedly shot twice and remains hospitalized. Get the shocking details.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Universities host cultural graduation ceremonie... Fri Frogface Kate 3
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Fri SamePhartz 33,175
Review: Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen Jun 14 POPEYES SAN BERNA... 1
Review: Del Taco Jun 14 DEL TACO SB HIGHLAND 1
Review: San Bernardino Valley College Jun 14 SB VALLEY COLLEGE 1
Review: California State University San Bernardino Jun 14 CSUSB 1
Review: Fitness 19 San Bernardino Jun 14 FITNESS 19 SAN BE... 12
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,227 • Total comments across all topics: 281,828,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC