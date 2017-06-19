4-acre fire burning on 215 Freeway near Devore
About 4 acres have burned in the near the split-off point between the 15 and 215 Freeways on Saturday afternoon, June 24, after a car caught fire, CHP and fire officials say. The fire was reported a little after 2 p.m. on the Devore Road off-ramp of the northbound 215 Freeway, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.
