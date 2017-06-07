$200,000 in grants possible for San B...

$200,000 in grants possible for San Bernardino arts organizations

Read more: The Press-Enterprise

SAN BERNARDINO >> Local artistic organizations will get $200,000 in grants Wednesday, if the City Council follows the recommendations of its fine arts commission. The money, which comes from a cultural development construction fee, has been given each year since 2014 to music, dance, visual arts, theater or literary arts groups in San Bernardino.

