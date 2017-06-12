2 arrested following San Bernardino chase

Deputies on Wednesday arrested two felons suspected of leading them on a high speed chase through San Bernardino-area neighborhoods in a stolen car, according to sheriff's officials. Victor Manuel Ojeda, 24, and Angelica Marlene Monzon, 22, were arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and being felons in possession of a firearm, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release.

