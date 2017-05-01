Woman killed in San Bernardino shooti...

Woman killed in San Bernardino shooting was from Pittsburgh

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

The unidentified woman had been struck several times by gunfire, according to San Bernardino police. Just after 10 p.m., officers were called to the area of Spruce and G streets for a shooting, according to a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr You phartz 32,950
News Try home remedies for neuropathy (Mar '08) 7 hr Ashton 226
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! 15 hr san bernardino co... 1
26681 San Bernardino Ave. Redlands, CA 92374 Mon Community Options 7
Review: E & CO Mon Community Options 2
Review: San Bernardino Area Visitor Map Apr 30 SAN BERNARDINO 1
Review: AMF Arrowhead Lanes Apr 30 AMF ARROWHEAD LANES 1
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,751 • Total comments across all topics: 280,748,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC