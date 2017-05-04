Woman killed in San Bernardino shooting identified
SAN BERNARDINO >> The Pittsburgh woman fatally shot in San Bernardino Tuesday has been identified as Orianna Taylor, police said Friday. Taylor, 25, was gunned down around 10 p.m. in the area of Spruce and G streets, San Bernardino police officials said.
