Woman accused of striking, killing toddler to be in San Bernardino court

Michael Flores, the 3-year-old struck and killed Thursday, April 27, 2017, while with his family in a crosswalk on Base Line Street in San Bernardino, is seen in family photos. SAN BERNARDINO >> The woman accused of being intoxicated when she mowed down and killed a 3-year-old boy as he crossed the street with his family is expected to be in court Monday morning.

