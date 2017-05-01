Woman accused of striking, killing toddler to be in San Bernardino court
Michael Flores, the 3-year-old struck and killed Thursday, April 27, 2017, while with his family in a crosswalk on Base Line Street in San Bernardino, is seen in family photos. SAN BERNARDINO >> The woman accused of being intoxicated when she mowed down and killed a 3-year-old boy as he crossed the street with his family is expected to be in court Monday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|BigPharts
|32,934
|26681 San Bernardino Ave. Redlands, CA 92374
|3 hr
|Community Options
|7
|Review: E & CO
|15 hr
|Community Options
|2
|Review: San Bernardino Area Visitor Map
|Sun
|SAN BERNARDINO
|1
|Review: AMF Arrowhead Lanes
|Sun
|AMF ARROWHEAD LANES
|1
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Apr 28
|MELODY
|1,027
|Verdemont Heights Towne Center in San Bernardino (Nov '11)
|Apr 27
|Wanda
|15
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC