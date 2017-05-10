Wolfea s Market, taking stock at 100, decides to close as grocery
Wolfe's Market , the small family-run grocer in Claremont that opened in 1917, is 100 years old this year, but it's not celebrating the milestone. Instead, it's getting out of the grocery business.
