Whata s going on at Garcia Center for...

Whata s going on at Garcia Center for the Arts in San Bernardino this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

One piece in the "The Art of Dreaming" exhibition at the Garcia Center for the Arts through June 3 is a butterfly, a symbol of dreamers. At its heart is a gathering of community people graced with amazing talent and vision - an Arts Community with soul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr Large Phartzz 33,109
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 7 hr Rose of Tralee 73
Review: Fontana Metrolink Station 8 hr FONTANA METROLINK... 1
Review: Rialto Metrolink Station 8 hr RIALTO METROLINK ... 1
San Bernardino Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Rec... (Sep '16) Thu Sixty 3
Fontana Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Thu Forg 3
News San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08) May 24 powerball win 201... 112
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,929 • Total comments across all topics: 281,312,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC