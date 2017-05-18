What the Mexican consul in San Bernardino accomplished during his first 12 months
SAN BERNARDINO >> The Mexican consulate in San Bernardino has worked hard to help Mexican citizens for the past 12 months and will continue accelerating those efforts now, chief consul Enrique Salomon Rosas Ramirez said Wednesday at a briefing marking one year since his appointment . The San Bernardino consulate, one of 51 Mexican consulates in the United States, is responsible for helping Mexican citizens in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
