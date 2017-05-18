WDB Helps San Bernardino Employers Connect with Skilled Workforce
This past summer, Nick Fiello's small business, Fastsigns on South E Street in San Bernardino, needed a skilled employee. Although Fiello advertised the job opening in a number of places, finding a qualified candidate proved difficult.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|StillPhartsz
|33,070
|Review: Teamsters Union Local 63 (Nov '14)
|20 hr
|Bakery 1
|12
|Sewer drain blockage in Carter High locker room...
|Thu
|RUSDparent
|1
|Child care program continues through December (Nov '10)
|May 17
|Papajohn
|8
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|May 17
|JENNY
|1,030
|What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08)
|May 16
|EARTHQUAKE
|9
|Review: OMNITRANS
|May 14
|OMNITRANS
|15
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC