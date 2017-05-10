Video shows San Bernardino shooter calmly entering school

Attorneys for the mother of an 8-year-old Cincinnati boy who killed himself two days after being knocked unconscious by another child at school say the mother only learned of the bullying after attorneys obtained a... Attorneys for the mother of an 8-year-old Cincinnati boy who killed himself two days after being knocked unconscious by another child at school say the mother only learned of the bullying after attorneys obtained a police investigative file. The Mormon church, the largest sponsor of Boy Scouts troops in the United States, is pulling older teenagers from the organization as the religion takes a step toward developing its own global scouting-like program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.