Video of shooter entering San Bernardino school released by police
SAN BERNARDINO >> One month after a Riverside man walked into a San Bernardino classroom and opened fire on his estranged wife, killing her and one of her students and wounding a second child, a video showing how he tried to get onto campus was released by police. The video shows Cedric Anderson, 53, trying to get into the school through double doors leading onto the grounds, but when he was unsuccessful, he was forced to go through the front office.
