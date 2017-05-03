Victim in San Bernardino freeway crash may have shot himself
The driver who crashed into a concrete sound wall on the eastbound 210 Freeway at State Street early Wednesday, May 3, 2017, may have shot himself. SAN BERNARDINO >> Investigators say the driver of a vehicle that crashed along the 210 Freeway near State Street in San Bernardino early Wednesday may have shot himself.
