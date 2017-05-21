Vegetation fire burning off 210 Freew...

Vegetation fire burning off 210 Freeway near Redlands/Highland border

Read more: The Press-Enterprise

A vegetation fire is burning west of the 210 Freeway just north of the 10 Freeway near the Redlands/Highland border. The fire, reported about 1:50 p.m., had burned 3-4 acres by about 2:30, according to a tweet from the Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit.

San Bernardino, CA

