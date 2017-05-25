US citizen says she was detained by i...

US citizen says she was detained by immigration agents in Ontario

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

SAN BERNARDINO >> A Southern California woman has taken the first step toward suing county and federal officials after she says she was detained by immigration authorities for deportation even though she is an American citizen. The Los Angeles Times reports Friday that 59-year-old hairdresser Guadalupe Plascencia filed a notice of claim with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 3 hr Now_What- 74
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 9 hr Large Phartzz 33,109
Review: Fontana Metrolink Station 12 hr FONTANA METROLINK... 1
Review: Rialto Metrolink Station 12 hr RIALTO METROLINK ... 1
San Bernardino Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Rec... (Sep '16) Thu Sixty 3
Fontana Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Thu Forg 3
News San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08) May 24 powerball win 201... 112
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,255 • Total comments across all topics: 281,316,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC