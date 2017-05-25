US citizen says she was detained by immigration agents in Ontario
SAN BERNARDINO >> A Southern California woman has taken the first step toward suing county and federal officials after she says she was detained by immigration authorities for deportation even though she is an American citizen. The Los Angeles Times reports Friday that 59-year-old hairdresser Guadalupe Plascencia filed a notice of claim with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
