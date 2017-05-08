Trump campaign removes controversial ...

Trump campaign removes controversial Muslim ban language from website

7 hrs ago

A press release touting Donald Trump's controversial plan to ban all Muslim travel into the United States was removed from his campaign website Monday, shortly after White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that he was unaware that the plan was still online. Then-candidate Trump issued a statement calling for the "total and complete shutdown" of Muslims entering the United States until the government could "figure out what is going on," in response to a deadly mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, by ISIS sympathizers in December 2015.

