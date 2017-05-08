Tourist rail excursions took shape in Southern California
Pacific Electric brochure for the Orange Empire Trolley Trip from circa 1915. This tourist excursion was made possible by the completion of the Pacific Electric's line between Los Angeles and San Bernardino in 1914.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Inland Regional Center
|3 hr
|INLAND REGIONAL C...
|9
|Review: Center for Individual Development/CID
|3 hr
|CID SAN BERNARDINO
|35
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|My phart
|32,990
|Review: Job Club/Career Center
|May 6
|New Job Employmen...
|5
|371 West 14th Street. San Bernardino, Californi...
|May 6
|San Bernardino Ca...
|10
|Pit bulls a problem in San Bernardino County? (Mar '10)
|May 5
|Ana
|52
|Witnessa s drug addiction focus of Coloniesa tr...
|May 3
|Billy jack attack
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC