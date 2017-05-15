Tool adds Mike Pattona s Fant mas, Clutch to guest-heavy Southern California show
Tool 's upcoming show at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California just got even more exciting, as the band has added Mike Patton 's group Fantmas and Clutch to the event's lineup. Along with the Faith No More frontman, Fantmas also includes Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne .
