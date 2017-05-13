These kids won an award for their community involvement
Throughout the year, senior class students at Pacific High School in San Bernardino showed their mettle and demonstrated their determination to be a force for good in the community. The high school was honored by California Appellate Court Justice Marsha Slough for placing 5th in the state's California Civic Learning Contest.
