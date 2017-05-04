The Riverside-based school for special education students can't take...
A Riverside-based school for special-needs children was suspended by the state because a San Bernardino student died in December after a struggle on a school bus, stated documents released Thursday, May 4, show. Bright Futures was barred from taking new public school students starting March 3 because of employees' "harmful" conduct and failure to follow that student's behavior intervention plan, according to a letter from the California Department to Education to Bright Futures President Betti Colucci.
