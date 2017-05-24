Terror posts, encryption targeted by ...

Terror posts, encryption targeted by U.K. following attack

10 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The U.K. government urged social-media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to tackle terror posts on their sites as it reinforced its demand to allow access to encrypted messages. "We need to do more and we need to work with them to make sure they help us to do more," Home Secretary Amber Rudd said in an ITV interview Wednesday.

San Bernardino, CA

