Teen rescued from alleged San Bernardino pimp, gang member
SAN BERNARDINO >> After a weeks-long investigation, San Bernardino police rescued a 15-year-old girl allegedly being pimped on the streets of the city by a documented gang member, officials said. "The victim was located working as a prostitute by the team in early April," wrote Eileen Hards, spokeswoman for the police department in an email.
