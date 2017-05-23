Teen rescued from alleged San Bernardino pimp, gang member
After a 15-year-old girl was rescued from being pimped on the streets of San Bernardino, documented gang member Tremaine Thompson, 34, of Highland, was arrested Friday, May 19, 2017. SAN BERNARDINO >> After a weeks-long investigation, San Bernardino police rescued a 15-year-old girl allegedly being pimped on the streets of the city by a documented gang member, officials said.
