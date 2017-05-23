Teen rescued from alleged San Bernard...

Teen rescued from alleged San Bernardino pimp, gang member

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

After a 15-year-old girl was rescued from being pimped on the streets of San Bernardino, documented gang member Tremaine Thompson, 34, of Highland, was arrested Friday, May 19, 2017. SAN BERNARDINO >> After a weeks-long investigation, San Bernardino police rescued a 15-year-old girl allegedly being pimped on the streets of the city by a documented gang member, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 17 hr The phartss 33,088
News Sewer drain blockage in Carter High locker room... 21 hr allah is shat 2
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) May 21 MARIBEL 1,035
News Medical marijuana advocates speak out on Prop. 19 (Oct '10) May 19 machine 94 89
News Child care program continues through December (Nov '10) May 17 Papajohn 8
News What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08) May 16 EARTHQUAKE 9
Review: OMNITRANS May 14 OMNITRANS 15
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,661 • Total comments across all topics: 281,240,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC