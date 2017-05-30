Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
There are 1 comment on the Business Insurance story from Saturday May 27, titled Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they.
So says Fairfield, California-based Jelly Belly in response to a class action lawsuit filed earlier this year by a San Bernardino, California, woman and recently made public. Jessica Gomez filed her suit against the jelly bean company in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles in February, claiming that the company attempted to mask how much sugar was in its Sport Beans Energizing Jelly Beans by labeling sugar as "evaporated cane juice" on the list of ingredients, Forbes magazine reported Monday.
Since: Aug 10
7,700
#1 Wednesday
Another bogus lawsuit. We desperately need tort reform now. If these types of low life people and their slime ball attorneys were forced to repay all expenses of the plaintiffs and all court costs they would start to think twice before filing frivolous lawsuits.
