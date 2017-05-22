Sterling Natural Resource Center Receives Favorable Ruling From San Diego Superior Court
The Sterling Natural Resource Center today announced a San Diego Superior Court judge ruled in its favor in a lawsuit filed by the City of San Bernardino against coordinating agencies San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District and East Valley Water District. The lawsuit, which challenged the recycled water project's Environmental Impact Report under the toughest environmental law in the United States, the California Environmental Quality Act , was overthrown by the judge in SNRC's favor on all accounts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|14 hr
|Here pharters
|33,082
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Sun
|MARIBEL
|1,035
|Medical marijuana advocates speak out on Prop. 19 (Oct '10)
|May 19
|machine 94
|89
|Review: Teamsters Union Local 63 (Nov '14)
|May 18
|Bakery 1
|12
|Sewer drain blockage in Carter High locker room...
|May 18
|RUSDparent
|1
|Child care program continues through December (Nov '10)
|May 17
|Papajohn
|8
|What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08)
|May 16
|EARTHQUAKE
|9
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC