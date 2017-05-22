Sterling Natural Resource Center Receives Favorable Ruling From San Diego Superior Court

The Sterling Natural Resource Center today announced a San Diego Superior Court judge ruled in its favor in a lawsuit filed by the City of San Bernardino against coordinating agencies San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District and East Valley Water District. The lawsuit, which challenged the recycled water project's Environmental Impact Report under the toughest environmental law in the United States, the California Environmental Quality Act , was overthrown by the judge in SNRC's favor on all accounts.

