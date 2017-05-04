Stars of Hope shine brightly at San Bernardino schoola s multicultural festival

Alina Trasvina, 7, a second grader at North Park Elementary School, paints a Star of Hope at a multicultural festival Friday at Bing Wong Elementary School in San Bernardino. School children and parents dipped their brushes in happy paint colors and inscribed inspirational messages of hope on wooden stars piled on tables, part of Bing Wong Elementary School's Multicultural Festival on Cinco de Mayo.

