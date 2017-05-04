Stars of Hope shine brightly at San Bernardino schoola s multicultural festival
Alina Trasvina, 7, a second grader at North Park Elementary School, paints a Star of Hope at a multicultural festival Friday at Bing Wong Elementary School in San Bernardino. School children and parents dipped their brushes in happy paint colors and inscribed inspirational messages of hope on wooden stars piled on tables, part of Bing Wong Elementary School's Multicultural Festival on Cinco de Mayo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Job Club/Career Center
|14 hr
|New Job Employmen...
|5
|371 West 14th Street. San Bernardino, Californi...
|15 hr
|San Bernardino Ca...
|10
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|22 hr
|EatPharts
|32,972
|Pit bulls a problem in San Bernardino County? (Mar '10)
|Fri
|Ana
|52
|Witnessa s drug addiction focus of Coloniesa tr...
|May 3
|Billy jack attack
|1
|Try home remedies for neuropathy (Mar '08)
|May 3
|Ashton
|226
|26681 San Bernardino Ave. Redlands, CA 92374
|May 1
|Community Options
|7
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC