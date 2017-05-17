Stabbing suspect sought by El Cajon Police
Wind Advisory issued May 16 at 1:00PM PDT expiring May 17 at 9:00PM PDT in effect for: Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego Wind Advisory issued May 16 at 4:04AM PDT expiring May 17 at 8:00AM PDT in effect for: Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego EL CAJON --Police are looking for a man suspected of stabbing someone at an El Cajon shopping center Tuesday afternoon. El Cajon Police received a call at about 1:30 p.m. stating that two people were fighting at 2827 Navajo Road when one person stabbed another.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 min
|Chosen Traveler
|33,042
|Child care program continues through December (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Papajohn
|8
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|10 hr
|JENNY
|1,030
|What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08)
|Tue
|EARTHQUAKE
|9
|Review: OMNITRANS
|May 14
|OMNITRANS
|15
|San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08)
|May 13
|Wsv IE MVR
|111
|Review: Teamsters Union Local 63 (Nov '14)
|May 12
|Phatgirl
|11
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC