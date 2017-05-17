Sons of Norway raise their flag to celebrate Constitution Day at San Bernardino City Hall

Sons of Norway did Wednesday what they've done for the last 37 years, celebrating Syttende Mai, the 17th of May - their Constitution Day - with the raising of the Norwegian flag in front of San Bernardino City Hall. The gathering of Norwegians at City Hall Plaza, most of them members of Soldalen Lodge 6-67 in San Bernardino which meets in Redlands, raised the Norwegian flag following a welcome by Dave Leffler, Soldalen Lodge president.

