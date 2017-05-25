Some Inland Empire public employees e...

Some Inland Empire public employees earning six-figure overtime, leave pay

Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

A utilities dispatcher became the city of Riverside's highest-paid employee in 2016 by taking home more than $257,000 in overtime pay, the 10th largest overtime payout in California last year, according to a government watchdog group. Transparent California also criticized what it describes as “legalized pension spiking” in San Bernardino County's public employee pension system.

San Bernardino, CA

