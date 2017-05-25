Some Inland Empire public employees earning six-figure overtime, leave pay
A utilities dispatcher became the city of Riverside's highest-paid employee in 2016 by taking home more than $257,000 in overtime pay, the 10th largest overtime payout in California last year, according to a government watchdog group. Transparent California also criticized what it describes as “legalized pension spiking” in San Bernardino County's public employee pension system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Bernardino Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Rec... (Sep '16)
|9 hr
|Sixty
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|ffPhart
|33,093
|San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08)
|Wed
|powerball win 201...
|112
|Sewer drain blockage in Carter High locker room...
|May 23
|allah is shat
|2
|Child care program continues through December (Nov '10)
|May 17
|Papajohn
|8
|What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08)
|May 16
|EARTHQUAKE
|9
|Review: OMNITRANS
|May 14
|OMNITRANS
|15
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC