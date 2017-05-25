Sentencings in cases borne out of the...

Sentencings in cases borne out of the San Bernardino shooting probe are scheduled for this fall.

San Bernardino County District Attorney Mike Ramos discusses the report that his office put out on the police response regarding the terrorist attack at the Inland Regional Center, in San Bernardino, Ca., Thursday, May 25, 2017. The San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office's release Thursday, May 25, of its use-of-force report on the Dec. 2, 2015, shootout between police and the husband and wife behind the massacre at the Inland Regional Center capped the nearly 18-month investigation.

