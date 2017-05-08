Senator reveals that the FBI paid $900,000 to hack into the San Bernardino killer's iPhone
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate committee that oversees the FBI, said publicly last week that the government paid $900,000 to break into the locked iPhone of a gunman in the San Bernardino, California, shootings. The FBI considers the figure to be classified information.
