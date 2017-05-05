Senator cites fee she says FBI paid for hacking tool
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate committee that oversees the FBI, said publicly this week that the government paid $900,000 to break into the locked iPhone of a gunman in the San Bernardino, California, shootings, even though the FBI considers the figure to be classified information. The FBI also has protected the identity of the vendor it paid to do the work.
