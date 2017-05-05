Senator cites fee she says FBI paid f...

Senator cites fee she says FBI paid for hacking tool

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate committee that oversees the FBI, said publicly this week that the government paid $900,000 to break into the locked iPhone of a gunman in the San Bernardino, California, shootings, even though the FBI considers the figure to be classified information. The FBI also has protected the identity of the vendor it paid to do the work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 50 min Gonna pharts 32,971
News Pit bulls a problem in San Bernardino County? (Mar '10) 13 hr Ana 52
News Witnessa s drug addiction focus of Coloniesa tr... Wed Billy jack attack 1
News Try home remedies for neuropathy (Mar '08) May 3 Ashton 226
26681 San Bernardino Ave. Redlands, CA 92374 May 1 Community Options 7
Review: E & CO May 1 Community Options 2
Review: San Bernardino Area Visitor Map Apr 30 SAN BERNARDINO 1
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,346 • Total comments across all topics: 280,800,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC