See photos of Big Sean, Lil Wayne, DJ...

See photos of Big Sean, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled and more at Powerhouse 2017

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Los Angeles-based hip-hop station Power 106 FM kicked off the season of multi-artist radio-sponsored concerts in Southern California on Saturday, May 6, with its annual Powerhouse show. With Big Sean, Lil Wayne, Kid Ink and DJ Khaled among the performers, Saturday marked the first time the concert moved Inland to Glen Helen Amphitheater in Devore after being held at Honda Center in Anaheim in recent years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Center for Individual Development/CID 15 hr CID SAN BERNARDINO 2
Review: Job Club/Career Center Sat New Job Employmen... 5
371 West 14th Street. San Bernardino, Californi... Sat San Bernardino Ca... 10
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Sat EatPharts 32,972
News Pit bulls a problem in San Bernardino County? (Mar '10) May 5 Ana 52
News Witnessa s drug addiction focus of Coloniesa tr... May 3 Billy jack attack 1
News Try home remedies for neuropathy (Mar '08) May 3 Ashton 226
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,671 • Total comments across all topics: 280,859,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC