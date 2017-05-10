San Manuel Band of Mission Indians do...

San Manuel Band of Mission Indians donates $45,000 for San Bernardino libraries

9 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

SAN BERNARDINO >> The Friends of the San Bernardino Public Library has received a $45,000 donation from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. Library officials say they plan to use the money to buy books of all genres and for all age groups, including some in Spanish and some children's books highlighting the contributions of Native Americans.

San Bernardino, CA

