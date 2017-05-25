San Bernardino terror attack suspects...

San Bernardino terror attack suspects shot up to 27 times

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

In this Dec. 2, 2015, file image, taken from video, armored vehicles surround an SUV following a shootout in San Bernardino, Calif. Authorities have released a detailed report that includes the accounts of more than two dozen law enforcement officers involved in a shootout with a husband and wife who killed 14 people and wounded 22 others in the San Bernardino terror attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 8 hr Would Phart 33,095
San Bernardino Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Rec... (Sep '16) 21 hr Sixty 3
News San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08) Wed powerball win 201... 112
News Sewer drain blockage in Carter High locker room... May 23 allah is shat 2
News Child care program continues through December (Nov '10) May 17 Papajohn 8
News What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08) May 16 EARTHQUAKE 9
Review: OMNITRANS May 14 OMNITRANS 15
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,521 • Total comments across all topics: 281,289,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC