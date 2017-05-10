San Bernardino Symphony presents a musical treat for Mothera s Day
The San Bernardino Symphony wraps up the 2016-17 season with a performance Sunday, on Mother's Day, at the California Theatre in San Bernardino. "What better way is there than to spend a Mother's Day afternoon with the family, doing nothing but relaxing and enjoying beautiful classical music," she said, referring to ensemble's performance at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Job Club/Career Center
|4 hr
|NEW JOB EMPLOYMEN...
|47
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|Yip phart
|32,996
|Review: Inland Regional Center
|Tue
|INLAND REGIONAL C...
|9
|Review: Center for Individual Development/CID
|Tue
|CID SAN BERNARDINO
|35
|371 West 14th Street. San Bernardino, Californi...
|May 6
|San Bernardino Ca...
|10
|Witnessa s drug addiction focus of Coloniesa tr...
|May 3
|Billy jack attack
|1
|Try home remedies for neuropathy (Mar '08)
|May 3
|Ashton
|226
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC