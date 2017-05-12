San Bernardino singled out for scholarship program
Cal State San Bernardino President Tomas Morales, left, met with Bob Carr of Give Something Back on Tuesday to receive a $1 million check from Carr's foundation. This fall, between 15 and 20 high school freshmen in San Bernardino County will get the news that they can go to Cal State San Bernardino for free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08)
|2 hr
|Wsv IE MVR
|111
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|He phart
|33,016
|371 West 14th Street. San Bernardino, Californi...
|Thu
|San Bernardino Ca...
|11
|Review: Job Club/Career Center
|Thu
|NEW JOB EMPLOYMEN...
|59
|Review: Inland Regional Center
|May 9
|INLAND REGIONAL C...
|9
|Review: Center for Individual Development/CID
|May 9
|CID SAN BERNARDINO
|35
|Witnessa s drug addiction focus of Coloniesa tr...
|May 3
|Billy jack attack
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC