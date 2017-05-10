San Bernardino search warrants at downtown complex yield two arrests
Authorities, in San Bernardino county, served search warrants Wednesday, May 10 2017, making a number of arrests. Several residents of a complex near the corner of G and Fifth streets in San Bernardino, stood in the rain as investigators searched the complex.
