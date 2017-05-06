San Bernardino man shot, killed while...

San Bernardino man shot, killed while driving

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Sidney Malone, 31, was shot and killed in San Bernardino late Friday, May 5, police officials say . A 31-year-old man was shot and killed Friday evening, May 5, as he drove through San Bernardino, a police official said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 2 hr EatPharts 32,973
News Pit bulls a problem in San Bernardino County? (Mar '10) Fri Ana 52
News Witnessa s drug addiction focus of Coloniesa tr... Wed Billy jack attack 1
News Try home remedies for neuropathy (Mar '08) May 3 Ashton 226
26681 San Bernardino Ave. Redlands, CA 92374 May 1 Community Options 7
Review: E & CO May 1 Community Options 2
Review: San Bernardino Area Visitor Map Apr 30 SAN BERNARDINO 1
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at May 06 at 10:40AM PDT

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,332 • Total comments across all topics: 280,818,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC