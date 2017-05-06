San Bernardino man shot, killed while driving
Sidney Malone, 31, was shot and killed in San Bernardino late Friday, May 5, police officials say . A 31-year-old man was shot and killed Friday evening, May 5, as he drove through San Bernardino, a police official said.
