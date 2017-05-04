San Bernardino man killed on 210 Free...

San Bernardino man killed on 210 Freeway while reportedly running from CHP identified

Read more: The Press-Enterprise

SAN BERNARDINO >> Authorities and family members identified the man killed Wednesday, May 3, in the westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway. Charles Hill, 26, of San Bernardino died on the shoulder of the freeway after he was struck by a Mercedes Benz SUV while allegedly attempting to elude officers investigating a hit-and-run crash on another freeway earlier in the day, according to a California Highway Patrol statement.

San Bernardino, CA

