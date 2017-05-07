San Bernardino man identified as shooting victim
A 38-year-old San Bernardino man was identified Sunday, May 7, as the victim in a shooting two days earlier in the 1300 block of North Colorado Street in San Bernardino according to a San Bernardino Police Department news release. Siddeeq Rasheed was shot to death Friday, May 5, 2017 in San Bernardino.
