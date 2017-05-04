San Bernardino man identified as Riverside shooting victim
RIVERSIDE >> A man who was shot and killed in downtown Riverside on Thursday has been identified as a 25-year-old San Bernardino resident. Riverside police officers found Gabriel Espinoza with a gunshot wound near the intersection of 4th and Lime streets when they were called there about 12:25 a.m. Thursday.
