San Bernardino man found shot to death identified
Daniel Sam Fuentes, 35, of San Bernardino was found about 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Flores Street, according to a San Bernardino Police Department news release. He was lying in the street near a bicycle and had multiple gunshot wounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|23 hr
|Was phart
|33,080
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Sun
|MARIBEL
|1,035
|Medical marijuana advocates speak out on Prop. 19 (Oct '10)
|Fri
|machine 94
|89
|Review: Teamsters Union Local 63 (Nov '14)
|May 18
|Bakery 1
|12
|Sewer drain blockage in Carter High locker room...
|May 18
|RUSDparent
|1
|Child care program continues through December (Nov '10)
|May 17
|Papajohn
|8
|What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08)
|May 16
|EARTHQUAKE
|9
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC