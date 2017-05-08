San Bernardino man arrested for suspi...

San Bernardino man arrested for suspicion of March burglary of elderly womana s home

On Tuesday, police called the 82-year-old lifelong resident and gave her the news she had been longing for. Marco Anthony Garcia, 22, of San Bernardino, was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into Central Detention Center in San Bernardino for suspicion of burglary.

