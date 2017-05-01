San Bernardino looks to hire a crime ...

San Bernardino looks to hire a crime intervention manager

16 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

SAN BERNARDINO >> The crime intervention program Ceasefire is ready to hire its leader, after the City Council approved the job description for a community intervention program manager. The position will report to the city manager and assistant city manager, and will have salary plus benefits of $140,910.80 to $168,387.44, according to a report prepared by the city's human resources director, Helen Tran.

Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

San Bernardino, CA

