San Bernardino files audit on time for first time since 2010

SAN BERNARDINO >> The City Council on Monday received a report on the audited financial statements for the 2015-16 fiscal year - the first time since 2010 the city's audit was done on time. The audit, by the Santa Ana-based Pun Group , includes four qualifications - the technical term for areas where auditors were unable to complete tests proving the accuracy of the city's numbers.

