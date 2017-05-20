San Bernardino failing to cooperate r...

San Bernardino failing to cooperate regionally to bolster economy

1 hr ago

When San Bernardino went through its traumatic bankruptcy and recall of long-term power players, it was hoped the city would end its historic failure to cooperate with surrounding communities for the good of the region. Today the leader of the city's water agency remains a holdover from several past administrations and continues the unfortunate tradition of watching opportunities pass by.

San Bernardino, CA

